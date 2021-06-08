Seven arrested after police rush to 5am disturbance in Northampton back gardens

Police arrested seven people after uncovering a cannabis factory following an incident in Northampton in the early hours of Tuesday morning (June 8).

Officers rushed to Wycliffe Road in the Abington area after the Force Control Room received reports of a group of men in the back garden of a property.

They then received a second 999 call from Wycliffe Road reporting three men hopping between gardens.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed that all seven men — aged between 18 and 28 — were still in custody at Tuesday lunchtime.

Following the arrests, officers forced entry into a property in the area and discovered a cannabis factory.

DC Megan Scotney, said: “I know this incident will have caused concern in the local community with the deployment of multiple vehicles, officers, and Police Dog Ebby.

"However, I want to reassure residents in the area that we responded to this incident quickly and efficiently arrested seven people believed to be involved.

“CID is now working through all of the evidence and will continue to do so today in order to ascertain the exact circumstances.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area around this time to contact us.

"Likewise I would encourage anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, to give us a call if they see anything pertinent on it.”