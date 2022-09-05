Serving Northamptonshire Police officer appears in court accused of child rape and sex assaults
Constable, 58, bailed during five-minute hearing in London
A Northamptonshire Police officer has appeared in court over accusations he raped and sexually assaulted a young girl.
Paul Hill, 58, is charged with four counts of raping and assaulting a young girl.
Hill did not enter any plea when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Thursday. The officer, from Kettering, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address and to tell a district judge he understood proceedings.
District Judge John Zani transferred the case to Northampton Crown Court for a hearing at a later date.