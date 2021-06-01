Serious crime prevention order for Wellingborough drug dealer who masterminded heroin and crack cocaine ring worth £500,000

Detectives who helped to convict the ringleader of a gang responsible for a countywide drug supply network have secured an order that will significantly restrict his daily life once he is released.

Richiro Riviere-Frederick, 21, of Parkins Close, Wellingborough, was jailed for nine years and two months in February after Northampton Crown Court heard how he had masterminded a heroin and crack cocaine ring in the county, worth in the region of £500,000.

He was charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine and one of possession of criminal property.

He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence and was told he would serve half his sentence.

Today (Tuesday, June 1), Northamptonshire Police successfully obtained a Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO) at Northampton Crown Court designed to put strict limitations around his movements and lifestyle for a period of five years after release.

The SCPO, approved by the Chief Crown Prosecutor, imposes a number of requirements on the defendant including:

- Allowing ownership of only one mobile handset and SIM card, a phone which displays a call history. Furthermore, no attempt must be made to delete data without the specific permission of a police or probation officer

- Being restricted to carrying no more than £250 in cash (of any currency)

- A requirement to notify the authorities of his place of address upon release and to give 14 days' notice of any intention to move as well as any intention to reside elsewhere for a period of more than seven days

- A requirement to notify the authorities of any purchase of a motor vehicle, including evidence of from whom it was purchased and proof of insurance. A similar requirement applies relating to a hire car vehicle

- A bar on contacting the four other defendants in the case, 21-year-old Jack Morrisey, 20-year-olds Mitosz Musielewski, and Louis Jones together with Ricki Clarke, 33

Any breach of the SCPO can result in the defendant being returned to prison.

DI Nick Cobley, from the force’s Serious Organised Crime Team, said he welcomed the imposition of the SCPO on Riviere-Frederick, saying: “The judge at trial warned that he intended to push for an SCPO and we are delighted that this has been agreed today.

"This will place severe limitations on the defendant once he is eventually released, ensuring that tracks are kept on things like his phone, his cash supply, his vehicle and his place of residence.

"He will also be barred from contacting the very same people who were alongside him in the original conspiracy.

“We will keep pursuing relentlessly those criminals who continue to cause the most harm to our communities.”