Serial thug jailed for carrying Stanley knives in Northampton town centre

A serial thug has been jailed for six months after being caught carrying a packet of Stanley knives in a Northampton town centre street.

Officers stopped Grant Christopher Daniel Filer-Hobbs in Kingswell Street at around 4pm on Tuesday, July 27, after responding to reports from a member of the public.

The 35-year-old was arrested and later covered a protective plastic partition in saliva while heading for the cells.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police last week launched a new initiative aimed at taking more knives off the streets

Flier-Hobbs — also known as Aaron Evans — denied carrying an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed in a public place but pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court last week.

He was convicted on both counts and jailed for a total of 26 weeks after magistrates heard he had only just been released on licence following a 22-week prison sentence for harassment, spitting at a police officer and indecent exposure.

Flier-Hobbes, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, was also ordered to pay £168 in a surcharge to fund victim services and prosecution costs.

Northamptonshire Police last week launched a new initiative following a spate of stabbings in the town.

Superintendent Adam Ward, who is leading the Force’s drive to crack down on knife crime, said: “Knife crime is a matter of priority to us and has had fatal and life-destroying consequences in our county and the rest of the country.