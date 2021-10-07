Serial thug jailed for carrying Stanley knives in Northampton town centre
The 35-year-old had only just been released on licence
A serial thug has been jailed for six months after being caught carrying a packet of Stanley knives in a Northampton town centre street.
Officers stopped Grant Christopher Daniel Filer-Hobbs in Kingswell Street at around 4pm on Tuesday, July 27, after responding to reports from a member of the public.
The 35-year-old was arrested and later covered a protective plastic partition in saliva while heading for the cells.
Flier-Hobbs — also known as Aaron Evans — denied carrying an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed in a public place but pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court last week.
He was convicted on both counts and jailed for a total of 26 weeks after magistrates heard he had only just been released on licence following a 22-week prison sentence for harassment, spitting at a police officer and indecent exposure.
Flier-Hobbes, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, was also ordered to pay £168 in a surcharge to fund victim services and prosecution costs.
Northamptonshire Police last week launched a new initiative following a spate of stabbings in the town.
Superintendent Adam Ward, who is leading the Force’s drive to crack down on knife crime, said: “Knife crime is a matter of priority to us and has had fatal and life-destroying consequences in our county and the rest of the country.
"It’s really important to remember the vast majority of people don’t carry knives – it’s not a normal thing to do. It’s the small minority that do that commit these offences and we are committed to both preventing people carrying knives in the first place and taking robust action against offenders.”