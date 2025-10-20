Serial shoplifter’s £7,500 haul raiding Northampton Co-op and One stop stores 49 times in 67 days
Court documents confirmed Daniel Holden, aged 39, indicated guilty pleas to all 49 charges of thefts from a One Stop store in Kingsthorpe and two Co-ops in the Semilong and Abington areas between July 22 and September 26, 2025. Holden stole alcohol, wine, energy drinks, chocolate, confectionery, batteries, laundry products and other items, often taking goods from the shops twice or three times a day. His biggest single haul was bottles of wine worth £300 on August 3.
Holden, said to be Adams Avenue, Northampton, also admitted committing an offence while he was subject to a 12-month conditional discharge — which had only been handed down a few weeks before his latest spree in June 2025 for stealing five bottles of wine belonging to One Stop. Magistrates decided that offences were so serious that “only a custodial sentence can be justified” and sentenced him to 50 weeks in prison — one week for each theft and one for breaching a community order. The full timeline of his latest offences with hauls totalling £7,450.60 is:
■ on July 22, 2025, stole several items from displays to the value of £130 belonging to One Stop. ■ on July 24 stole various bottles of wine to the value of £113.50 belonging to One Stop. ■ on July 25 stole bottles of wine to the value of £182 belonging to One Stop. ■ on July 26 stole bottles of wine to the value of £175.25 belonging to One Stop. ■ on July 31 stole wine bottles to the value of £280 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 2 stole bottles of wine to the value of £204 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 3 stole bottles of wine to the value of £300 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 5 stole bottles of wine to the value of £168 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 6 stole alcohol to the value of £210 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 10 stole alcohol to the value of £120.00 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 10 stole alcohol to the value of £99.75 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 12 stole alcohol to the value of £67 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 13 stole chocolates and batteries to the value of £184.95 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 15 stole alcohol to the value of £200 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 15 stole energy drinks to the value of £111.20 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 16 stole alcohol to the value of £50 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 17 stole items to the value of £239.15 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 20 stole various items to the value of £170.50 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 20 stole alcohol to the value of £250 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 21 stole alcohol to the value of £87.85 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 22 stole various items including chocolate to the value of £56 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 22 stole laundry products and chocolates to the value of £50 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 22 stole confectionary items to the value of £152.50 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 23 stole confectionary items to the value of £244.45 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 24 stole alcohol and confectionary items to the value of £216.20 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 25 stole alcohol and chocolate to the value of £169.50 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 26 stole alcohol to the value of £112 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 27 stole various items to the value of £65.75 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 27 stole alcohol to the value of £96 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 28 stole alcohol to the value of £80 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 29 stole various wine bottles to the value of £80 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 29 stole confectionary items and batteries to the value of £145 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 29 stole alcohol to the value of £250 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 30 stole batteries to the value of £132 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 31 stole confectionary items and alcohol to the value of £131.15 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 31 stole alcohol to the value of £200 belonging to Co-op. ■ on September 2 stole alcohol to the value of £160 belonging to Co-op. ■ on September 2 stole alcohol to the value of £160 belonging to Co-op. ■ on September 3 stole alcohol to the value of £112 belonging to Co-op. ■ on September 5 stole alcohol to the value of £96 belonging to Co-op. ■ on September 7 stole confectionary items to the value of £344.60 belonging to One Stop. ■ on September 12 stole alcohol to the value of £65 belonging to Co-op. ■ on September 14 stole alcohol and other various items to the value of £45 belonging to Co-op. ■ on September 18 stole various Items to the value of £292.45 belonging to One Stop. ■ on September 18 stole alcohol to the value of £65 belonging to Co-op. ■ on September 21 stole various Items to the value of £48.05 belonging to One Stop. ■ on or in September 22 stole confectionery to the value of £213.40 belonging to One Stop. ■ on September 22 stole various Items to the value of £213.40 belonging to One Stop. ■ on September 26 stole alcohol to the value of £112 belonging to Co-op.
In December 2024 Holden was given a community order for stealing wine, meat, poultry, confectionery and other food to a total value of £496 plus other items to a value unknown a Co-op store; and in January 2024 he pleaded guilty to raiding two Northampton stores and stealing booze to the tune of more than £1,200 over a two-month period.
According to court documents, he had targeted a One Stop shop nine timesbetween early September 2023 through to late October, each time taking wine, and twice raiding a local Co-op for wine and meat and was also given a community order.
Northamptonshire Police launched a dedicated Retail Crime Team in 2023. A spokesman for the force said: “Our aim is to protect retailers from criminals. Retail crime is a serious issue that affects many people, from store staff and owners dealing with the direct impact of offences such as shop theft, to consumers who end up paying increased prices as a result.
“Smaller stores are cornerstones of our communities, and we are committed to doing all we can to protect them and their staff from crime. We’d urge anyone who is a victim of retail crime to report it to us, so we can support you and bring offenders to court. You can report non-emergency crime online at www.northants.police.uk/RO. In an emergency, such as where a crime is in progress or life is at risk, always call 999.”