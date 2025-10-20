Magistrates jailed a serial shoplifter who targeted three Northampton stores 49 TIMES in the space of just 67 days, racking up hauls totalling more than £7,000.

■ on July 22, 2025, stole several items from displays to the value of £130 belonging to One Stop. ■ on July 24 stole various bottles of wine to the value of £113.50 belonging to One Stop. ■ on July 25 stole bottles of wine to the value of £182 belonging to One Stop. ■ on July 26 stole bottles of wine to the value of £175.25 belonging to One Stop. ■ on July 31 stole wine bottles to the value of £280 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 2 stole bottles of wine to the value of £204 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 3 stole bottles of wine to the value of £300 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 5 stole bottles of wine to the value of £168 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 6 stole alcohol to the value of £210 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 10 stole alcohol to the value of £120.00 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 10 stole alcohol to the value of £99.75 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 12 stole alcohol to the value of £67 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 13 stole chocolates and batteries to the value of £184.95 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 15 stole alcohol to the value of £200 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 15 stole energy drinks to the value of £111.20 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 16 stole alcohol to the value of £50 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 17 stole items to the value of £239.15 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 20 stole various items to the value of £170.50 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 20 stole alcohol to the value of £250 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 21 stole alcohol to the value of £87.85 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 22 stole various items including chocolate to the value of £56 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 22 stole laundry products and chocolates to the value of £50 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 22 stole confectionary items to the value of £152.50 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 23 stole confectionary items to the value of £244.45 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 24 stole alcohol and confectionary items to the value of £216.20 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 25 stole alcohol and chocolate to the value of £169.50 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 26 stole alcohol to the value of £112 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 27 stole various items to the value of £65.75 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 27 stole alcohol to the value of £96 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 28 stole alcohol to the value of £80 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 29 stole various wine bottles to the value of £80 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 29 stole confectionary items and batteries to the value of £145 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 29 stole alcohol to the value of £250 belonging to Co-op. ■ on August 30 stole batteries to the value of £132 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 31 stole confectionary items and alcohol to the value of £131.15 belonging to One Stop. ■ on August 31 stole alcohol to the value of £200 belonging to Co-op. ■ on September 2 stole alcohol to the value of £160 belonging to Co-op. ■ on September 2 stole alcohol to the value of £160 belonging to Co-op. ■ on September 3 stole alcohol to the value of £112 belonging to Co-op. ■ on September 5 stole alcohol to the value of £96 belonging to Co-op. ■ on September 7 stole confectionary items to the value of £344.60 belonging to One Stop. ■ on September 12 stole alcohol to the value of £65 belonging to Co-op. ■ on September 14 stole alcohol and other various items to the value of £45 belonging to Co-op. ■ on September 18 stole various Items to the value of £292.45 belonging to One Stop. ■ on September 18 stole alcohol to the value of £65 belonging to Co-op. ■ on September 21 stole various Items to the value of £48.05 belonging to One Stop. ■ on or in September 22 stole confectionery to the value of £213.40 belonging to One Stop. ■ on September 22 stole various Items to the value of £213.40 belonging to One Stop. ■ on September 26 stole alcohol to the value of £112 belonging to Co-op.