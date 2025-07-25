Serial shoplifter jailed after targeting Northampton One Stop sometimes more than once a day

A serial shoplifter who targeted a Northampton One Stop – sometimes more than once a day – has been jailed.

Tommy Greizman, of no fixed address, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday July 22, charged with 16 counts of theft from a shop, carried out between June 27 and July 21.

The 35-year-old was arrested on Monday July 21, after he had been identified as the suspect for repeat thefts at the One Stop store in Stanhope Road, Kingsthorpe.

According to police, some days, Greizman stole from the store repeatedly, striking just a few hours apart to take items including alcohol and chocolate.

Retail Crime Team Sergeant Pete Hatch said: “Greizman has been a constant nuisance to the staff at this store for months.

“He is a prolific retail offender and had not long been released from a previous custodial sentence for theft offences, including at this store, when he began his latest spree.

“It was excellent news when our NPT colleagues made the arrest, and I’m glad to see him receive another custodial sentence.”

Inspector Nicola Davis-Lyons of Northampton NPT added: “Smaller stores are cornerstones of our communities, and we are committed to doing all we can to protect them and their staff from crime. We’d urge anyone who is a victim of retail crime to report it to us, so we can support you and bring offenders to court.”

Greizman admitted all 16 offences and was jailed for a total of 32 weeks and ordered to pay £1,429,88 compensation.