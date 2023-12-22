Serial shoplifter jailed after stealing alcohol from the same Northampton shop on multiple occasions

Magistrates said the offences were so serious only a custodial sentence can be justified

A man who admitted repeatedly shoplifting alcohol from a Northampton shop has been sent to prison.

Philip Holod, aged 39, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on December 12 to plead guilty to four thefts of alcohol from the One Stop in Stanhope Road, Queens Park, between September 26 and October 8 this year.

In the sentencing results it was noted that Holod, of Primrose Hill, Northampton, was jailed because “the offence(s) are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”.

Holod had originally appeared before magistrates on October 17 charged with seven shop theft offences and was back in court on October 24 to deny the charges.

On November 21 he appeared again before the same court, with another theft charge added to the indictment. He again entered not guilty pleas, and four of the eight charges were discontinued at this hearing.

At the December 12 hearing he was due to stand trial on five charges of theft, but entered guilty pleas to four and not guilty to a fifth, which was discontinued.

Sergeant Sharan Wildman, of Operation Elegance, said: “While it’s disappointing that some charges were discontinued at court, the arrest of and charges against Philip Holod show how seriously Northamptonshire Police takes shoplifting reports.

“Holod’s guilty pleas demonstrate the effectiveness of our approach to evidence gathering, and I’m pleased to see him receive a custodial sentence for his crimes.”