A serial shoplifter from Northampton has been jailed for a year, after stealing products such as chocolate, meat and washing powder from the same store.

Jack Gavan, of Grange Road, Northampton, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 9, where he pleaded guilty to 16 counts of theft from a shop and one count of attempted theft.

The 27-year-old committed all of the offences at Rushden’s Grangeway Co-op store between September 16, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

According to police, items Gavan stole included laundry powder, alcohol, chocolate, meat and coffee.

Jack Gavan.

Gavan also admitted one count of failing to appear at court on October 21, 2024 and failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following a previous conviction.

Speaking the hearing, Sergeant Pete Hatch of Northamptonshire Police’s Retail Crime Team, said: “Jack Gavan has been a thorn in the side of staff at this store for months and I’m really pleased to see his persistent offending result in a custodial sentence.

“Retail crime is not victimless – these thefts can have a serious impact on store workers and collectively contribute to rising prices for everyone else.

“Our team works hard to build the strongest possible evidence packages so prolific offenders like this have little choice but to enter guilty pleas, and it’s great to see the seriousness of such thefts reflected in a prison term.”

Gavan was jailed by magistrates for a total of 52 weeks and ordered to pay a total of £170 in costs and £805.50 in compensation.