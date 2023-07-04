News you can trust since 1931
Serial shoplifter defied ban by stealing 14 TIMES from Northampton garage

Woman racked up £1,000 haul of food, booze and cosmetics
Kevin Nicholls
By Kevin Nicholls
Published 4th Jul 2023, 17:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 17:32 BST
Northamptonshire Police is warning drivers about an increase in vehicle interference reports.

A serial shoplifter who hauled in nearly £1,000-worth of food, booze and cosmetics from three stores in Northampton — despite being banned from one by a criminal behaviour order.

Lisa Pauline McDonald, aged 40, faced 22 charges of theft from Tesco Express, Boots and the BP Garage on Harborough Road between August 8, 2022, and February 27, 2023.

Court documents showed a criminal behaviour order issued in 2019 prohibited McDonald from entering the garage without reasonable excuse. Yet she admitted stealing there 14 TIMES. She also pleaded guilty to seven thefts from Tesco Express in Link Road, Kingsthorpe, plus taking cosmetics worth £60 from Boots on February 8.

Northampton magistrates ruled she should serve one week in prison for each of the thefts — suspended for 12 months — on the grounds McDonald is a “prolific offender”. She was also ordered to have treatment for drug dependency for the next six months.