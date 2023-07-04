Serial shoplifter defied ban by stealing 14 TIMES from Northampton garage

Northamptonshire Police is warning drivers about an increase in vehicle interference reports.

A serial shoplifter who hauled in nearly £1,000-worth of food, booze and cosmetics from three stores in Northampton — despite being banned from one by a criminal behaviour order.

Lisa Pauline McDonald, aged 40, faced 22 charges of theft from Tesco Express, Boots and the BP Garage on Harborough Road between August 8, 2022, and February 27, 2023.

Court documents showed a criminal behaviour order issued in 2019 prohibited McDonald from entering the garage without reasonable excuse. Yet she admitted stealing there 14 TIMES. She also pleaded guilty to seven thefts from Tesco Express in Link Road, Kingsthorpe, plus taking cosmetics worth £60 from Boots on February 8.