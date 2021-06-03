Serial burglar jailed for six years after stealing items from homes in Northampton and Ipswich

A serial burglar, who targeted homes in Ipswich and Northampton, has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Elliot Salter, 25, of no fixed abode, was convicted of a total of seven burglaries at Ipswich Crown Court this week. Five of the burglaries took place in Ipswich and two of them in Northampton.

Salter broke into the two Northampton properties on October 1, 2020 - one in Abington Park Crescent and the other in Lower Priory Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliot Salter, 25, has been sentenced to six years in prison for all seven burglaries.

He stole a variety of items, once inside, including X-Box controllers, laptops, alcohol and a mobile phone.

Lead Investigator for the Northampton offences, PC Tom Hollis, from Northamptonshire Police’s Burglary Team, said: “It is really good to see this sentence handed out to Elliot Salter, who travelled across two counties stealing from hardworking people.

“This case demonstrates our commitment to tracking down offenders, no matter where they may be in the country, and making sure justice is served.

“We are determined to continue in our relentlessness to take burglars off the streets of Northampton and put them behind bars where they can no longer blight our communities.”