Sentimental jewellery stolen from Thrapston house

Some of the jewellery stolen in the Thrapston burglary

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen these distinctive items of jewellery to get in touch after they were stolen from a Thrapston home.

Between March 15 and April 5 this year, a number of people viewed a property for sale in Blackbridge Court, after which a number of items of gold and diamond jewellery were discovered to be missing.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Many of the items had belonged to the homeowner’s late spouse, and have great sentimental value, leading officers investigating the case to make a plea for anyone who may have been offered them for sale to get in touch.

"The stolen items most precious to the victim are described as an 18ct gold wedding ring with an inscription including the date 25/09/60, a man’s gold engagement ring set with a diamond, an 18ct gold ring set with a ruby with diamonds to either side, a gold eternity ring with seven diamonds, and a 9ct gold chain with a diamond pendant.

"Other items stolen include a gold watch, gold bracelet, another gold bracelet with circular links, 18ct gold and diamond cluster earrings, diamond earrings, gold and pearl earrings, a plain gold band ring made by Roberts, a ruby and diamond cluster ring, a diamond cluster pendant, a gold ring with a number of different gemstones, and a gemstone ring."

Officers are asking anyone offered items matching these descriptions for sale, including jewellers and pawn shop staff, to contact the force in the hope of returning them to their rightful owner.