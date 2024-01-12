Sentimental book with personal messages inside stolen during car break-in in Northampton
A book with personal messages inside and of sentimental value has been stolen during a car break-in in Northampton.
The incident happened St Edmund’s Road on Thursday (January 11), between 8pm and 11pm.
Police say unknown offender/s broke into a blue Nissan Juke and stole a number of items including a book called ‘Read Me When You Need Me’.
According to police, the book had been a gift to the car owner’s daughter who had written a lot of personal messages inside it. It has limited monetary value but “great” sentimental value.
Anyone who sees the book or knows where it might be should call us on 101 quoting: incident number 24000022843. Similarly, witnesses or anyone with any information are also encouraged to contact Northamptonshire Police.