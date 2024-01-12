Sentimental book with personal messages inside stolen during car break-in in Northampton

The book had been gift for the car owner’s daughter

A book with personal messages inside and of sentimental value has been stolen during a car break-in in Northampton.

The incident happened St Edmund’s Road on Thursday (January 11), between 8pm and 11pm.

Police say unknown offender/s broke into a blue Nissan Juke and stole a number of items including a book called ‘Read Me When You Need Me’.

The book is of limited monetary value, but "great" sentimental value.

