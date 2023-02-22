‘Senseless’ vandalism of 10 cherry trees gifted by Japan is ‘soul destroying’, says Brixworth councillor
These were some of the 6,500 cherry trees given to the UK by Japan as part of the Sakura Cherry Tree Project
Ten cherry trees in Brixworth have been destroyed in what has been described by the village parish council as a “mindless, senseless act of vandalism.”
The cherry trees were some of the 6,500 cherry trees gifted to the UK by Japan as part of the Sakura Cherry Tree Project to mark more than 150 years of friendship between the two nations.
On the evening of Tuesday February 14, the cherry trees - that had been planted at the Spratton Road Recreation Ground - were destroyed.
Liberal Democrat councillor Jonathan Harris, for the Brixworth ward, filmed the aftermath of the damage showing how each tree had been snapped in half and tossed aside.
Cllr Harris told Chronicle & Echo: “We clearly don't know who is responsible at this stage, but the parish council and residents have been working hard to develop biodiversity in the village, especially in the light of the climate challenge that we are all facing.
“These schemes are as much for future generations as they are for today and, to see trees wrecked like this, is soul destroying. “
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Members of the Brixworth Neighbourhood Policing Team are aware of this incident and have stepped up patrols in the area. We’d ask that anyone with information as to who may be responsible to make contact.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or report it on www.northants.police.uk, quoting incident number: 23000096117. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.