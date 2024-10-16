'Selfish' Northampton drink driver jailed after being caught behind the wheel while disqualified

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A drink driver from Northampton has been jailed after being caught behind the wheel while disqualified.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexandru Mereacre, of Leyside Court, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 7, where he pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance.

The 33-year-old was pulled over by police during a routine traffic stop on George Row at around 4.30am on October 6, when officers spotted a defective brake light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mereacre gave officers false details but was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after he failed a roadside breath test. He provided a sample in custody of 89 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

Checks on the police national computer also flagged that he was disqualified from driving until November 2028.

Arresting officer PC Michael Hollowell of the Roads Policing Team said: “Mereacre had already had his driving licence revoked as the standard of his driving had put himself and others at risk.

“Driving this vehicle while under the influence of alcohol not only showed a real contempt for the authorities but was also selfish, dangerous, and irresponsible, and I am pleased the courts dealt with him robustly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We see the devastating consequences a road collision can have, not just on those directly involved, but their loved ones and wider community. So, it is always extremely disappointing to see that there are still people who choose to use our roads illegally and irresponsibly.”

Mereacre was sentenced to a total of 26 weeks in prison, banned from driving for more than seven years and ordered to pay £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.