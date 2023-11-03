'Selfish' driver jailed for dangerous driving after crash seriously injured two people on A509 at Wollaston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after his dangerous driving seriously injured two people in a collision on the A509 Wollaston bypass.

Sebastian Majewski was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after his grey Mercedes AMG Sport smashed head on into two other vehicles – a transit van and a Hyundai car.

As a result of the impact, two drivers had to be extracted from their vehicles by firefighters with Majewski and the van driver taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

Following sentencing, lead investigator, PC Karen Bennett of Northamptonshire Police, said: “Prior to the collision, Majewski was witnessed driving in a dangerous manner, crossing solid white lines down the centre of the carriageway to overtake several vehicles.

“The manner of his driving that morning was not only terrifying for his two young passengers but also fell below the legal requirements as he drove dangerously and recklessly putting lives of innocent road users at risk.

“Majewski’s selfish actions also changed the life of the van driver forever. The serious injuries he sustained because of this traumatic incident have caused him long-term issues which he has to live with on a day-to-day basis.

“I hope that the victim can take some solace from the sentence, and I hope Majewski is aware, that as result of his reckless use of the road, he was fortunate that his actions did not leave a family grieving for their loved one.”

Investigators found that at about 5.45am on September 22, 2021, Majewski was driving towards Wollaston from Wellingborough with his partner and her brother.

As he drove over the crest of a hill, he crossed the solid white lines down the centre of the carriageway – a manoeuvre that led to a head-on collision with the driver of a white Ford Transit van travelling in the opposite direction. His Mercedes then collided with the off side of a white Hyundai car.

The van driver sustained life-changing leg injuries, which he is still receiving physiotherapy for two years after the collision. The driver of the Hyundai and the Majewski’s two passengers were all taken to Northampton General Hospital with minor injuries.

Following an investigation by Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit and Road Crime Team, Majewski was charged via a postal requisition with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 6 last year.

At this hearing, Majewski, formerly of Langthorne Road in Leytonstone, East London, pleaded not guilty, and his case was committed to Northampton Crown Court. However, before his trial he changed his plea to guilty and on Thursday, October 19, he was sentenced to 42 months in prison and disqualified from driving until 2030.