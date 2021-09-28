Security guard tied up by masked trio during Northampton robbery

Three masked men tied up a Northampton security guard during a robbery in Brackmills earlier this month.

Detectives say the trio got away with a large quantity of goods including Charlotte Tilbury make-up and electronic items from a location in Gowerton Road using a white Transit-type van.

Officers have issued CCTV images of men they want to identify in connection with the theft between midnight and 4am on September 8.

Police want to identify these three men caught on camera