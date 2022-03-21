Second person dies after horror Corby crash

A second person has died after Saturday's horror crash on the A6003 at Corby, police have confirmed today (Monday).

Emergency services and the air ambulance were called to the Uppingham Road, between the Danesholme and Oakley Hay Industrial Estate turns, after the incident at about 2.10pm on March 19.

The collision involved a Vauxhall Vivaro travelling towards Corby and a Mitsubishi Shogun and a Vauxhall Adam, which were travelling in the opposite direction.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Today a force spokesman said the driver of the Vauxhall Vivaro, a man in his 30s, died yesterday (Sunday) at University Hospital Coventry as a result of his serious injuries.

A male passenger in the Vauxhall Adam also sustained serious injuries and remains at University Hospital Coventry.

The male driver of the Mitsubishi, along with a boy passenger, suffered minor injuries in the collision.