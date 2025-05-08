Second offender sought by police after 25-year-old sentenced for burglary at Northampton home

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 8th May 2025, 16:43 BST
Police want to speak to the man in the image.Police want to speak to the man in the image.
Police want to speak to the man in the image.
A CCTV image has been released by police as they search for a second offender, after a 25-year-old man was sentenced for a burglary at a Northampton home.

The incident happened at around 2.20am on February 27 in Junction Road.

Police say a burglary took place and two offenders stole items from the kitchen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 25-year-old Northampton man has been sentenced to 26 weeks in prison after admitting one count of burglary in connection with the incident. Brendon Kelly, of no fixed address, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on March 20.

However, officers are still looking for the second offender.

Police believe the man pictured may have useful information and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000116684.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice