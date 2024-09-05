Search for owner of stolen farming equipment believed to have been taken from Northamptonshire location

Rural crime officers are appealing for the owner of farming equipment they believe to have been stolen to come forward.

The items pictured are thought to have been stolen in May this year and include a several electric fence stakes, a set of Ifor Williams eight-foot ramps, sheep handling system panels, three flotation wheels and tyres and a Kubota B1750 HD Compact tractor.

While it is not known exactly where the items were stolen from, police believe it is likely to be from a location in the north of the county.

Anyone who recognises the items is asked to contact PC John Hutchings at [email protected].