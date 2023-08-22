Search for good Samaritans who came to the aid of woman assaulted in Desborough

Police investigating an assault against a woman in Desborough are appealing for the people who helped her to get in touch.

At around 4.40pm on Sunday (August 20) the woman was walking along Rothwell Road, near the pedestrian crossing close to Costa Coffee, when a man pushed her multiple times following an argument.

A police spokesman said: “Several people came to the woman’s aid, including a man who pulled the suspect away from the victim, which allowed her to leave the scene with an acquaintance.

Police are investigating after a woman was assaulted while walking along Rothwell Road, near the pedestrian crossing close to Costa Coffee, in Desborough on Sunday (August 20)

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who helped the woman who has not already come forward.

"They would particularly like to hear from the man who helped her get free.”

Anyone with information, including relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 23000517947.