Scooter stolen as man in his 20s punched in the face during attack in Northampton

A scooter was stolen from a man in his 20s and he was punched in the face during an attack in Northampton.

The incident happened in New South Bridge Road, near Malthouse Close between 8pm and 9pm on November 30.

The man in his 20s was approached by a group of males described as wearing black ski masks, black puffa coats, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Police are appealing for witnesses.