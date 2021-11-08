Schoolboys arrested after digger damaged in Towcester arson attack

Police believe Sunday's blaze was started deliberately

By Kevin Nicholls
Monday, 8th November 2021, 11:41 am
Updated Monday, 8th November 2021, 1:55 pm

Police have confirmed two schoolboys were arrested after a digger was damaged by fire in Towcester on Sunday (November 7).

Firefighters from The Mounts and Mereway in Northampton were called to reports of a blaze on derelict land near London Road at around 4.30pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We believe the blaze was started deliberately.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Firefighters were called to the blazing digger on Sunday

"Two boys, aged 13 and 14, were arrested in connection with the incident and bailed while enquiries continue."