Schoolboys arrested after digger damaged in Towcester arson attack
Police believe Sunday's blaze was started deliberately
Monday, 8th November 2021, 11:41 am
Updated
Monday, 8th November 2021, 1:55 pm
Police have confirmed two schoolboys were arrested after a digger was damaged by fire in Towcester on Sunday (November 7).
Firefighters from The Mounts and Mereway in Northampton were called to reports of a blaze on derelict land near London Road at around 4.30pm.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We believe the blaze was started deliberately.
"Two boys, aged 13 and 14, were arrested in connection with the incident and bailed while enquiries continue."