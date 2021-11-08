Schoolboys arrested after digger damaged in Towcester arson attack

Police have confirmed two schoolboys were arrested after a digger was damaged by fire in Towcester on Sunday (November 7).

Firefighters from The Mounts and Mereway in Northampton were called to reports of a blaze on derelict land near London Road at around 4.30pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We believe the blaze was started deliberately.

Firefighters were called to the blazing digger on Sunday