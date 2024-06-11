Schoolboy, 16, repeatedly punched by five teenagers at busy Wellingborough Church Street bus stop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A schoolboy has been attacked by a teenage gang near a busy Wellingborough bus stop.

The 16-year-old was assaulted in Church Street, between 2.50pm and 3.15pm yesterday (Monday) when a gang of five teenagers targeted and repeatedly punched him.

He managed to run away from the gang who were all males, aged 16 to 19 and wearing grey and black tracksuits.

A spokesman for Northants Police: “Witnesses are being sought after a schoolboy was assaulted.

Wellingborough, Church Street bus stops/Google

“Between 2.50pm and 3.15pm, a 16-year-old boy was targeted and repeatedly punched by five teenagers, who were all black males, aged 16-19 and wearing grey and black tracksuits.

"The boy sustained minor facial injuries before running off.

“Officers investigating this incident believe Church Street would have been busy at this time of day and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who may have any information which could assist them.”