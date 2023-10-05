Scam warning after men charge Daventry resident more than £1,000 to cut down tree
A Daventry resident was charged more than £1,000 by rouge traders who cut down a tree and left all the waste at the property.
The incident happened at around 1.30pm on Tuesday, September 19, when a resident in Wordsworth Road answered her door to two men who told her a tree needed cutting down in her back garden.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A price of £250 was agreed for the work, but once complete, the men told the householder it would now cost £1,250 due to the weight of the tree. The pair were paid and then left, without removing any of the tree waste.
“The suspects are described as two white men in their early 20s who spoke with local accents. One was around 5ft 5in of slim build, the other was around 5ft 10in of stockier build.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses to this incident and also want to hear from anyone else in the area who has had an unsolicited visit of a similar nature, and are sharing crime prevention advice to help people spot similar doorstep scams.
Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident is asked to get in touch, especially anyone with CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage which could help.
Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000586429.
How to spot a doorstep scam, according to police:
- Someone that you weren’t expecting knocks on your door warning that there’s a problem with your home or garden that needs to be fixed without delay
- You’re asked to make a payment upfront for work to be carried out
- You’re convinced to go to your bank branch and withdraw money whilst they set up
- Additional problems are identified for which additional money is needed immediately
Always remember:
- Never disclose your PIN or let anyone persuade you to hand over your bank card, financial information or withdraw cash
- Don’t feel pressured. Don’t agree to hand over money at the door. Take time to think about it and talk to someone you trust
- Only let someone in if you’re expecting them or they’re a trusted friend, family member or professional. Don’t feel embarrassed about turning someone away
- Check their credentials – a genuine person won’t mind. You can phone the company they represent or check online, but never use contact details they give you
- Take the time to think about any offer, even if it’s genuine. Don’t be embarrassed to say ‘no’ or ask them to leave (always get at least three different quotes)
- Call 999 if you feel threatened or in danger. Call the police non-emergency number 101 if you’re not in immediate danger but want to report an incident