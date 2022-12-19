Saju Chelavalel appears at court accused of Kettering triple murder after deaths of mum and children
He was remanded in custody
A man accused of killing a woman and her children at the Kettering flat they shared has made his first appearance at court.
Saju Chelavalel, 52, is charged with three counts of murder after an incident in Petherton Court on Thursday (December 15).
Police were called to the address at about 11.15am and found Anju Asok, 35, Jeeva Saju, six, and Janvi Saju, four, with serious injuries.
Ms Asok, a nurse at Kettering General Hospital, died at the scene while Jeeva and his sister Janvi, who both attended Kettering Park Infant Academy, died at hospital.
Forensic post-mortem examinations concluded that all three died as a result of asphyxiation.
This morning Chelavalel, wearing a grey jumper and glasses, appeared in the dock at a packed Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court for a brief hearing.
Sitting next to a dock officer, he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.
There was no application for bail and chair of the bench Neil Sheppard told Chelavalel he would be remanded in custody until his next hearing.
He is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday (December 21).
Floral tributes and cuddly toys have been left at the scene.