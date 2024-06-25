Safe containing legal letters stolen from Northampton business before being set on fire

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 25th Jun 2024, 10:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A safe containing legal letters was stolen from a Northampton business, before it was set on fire.

The safe was stolen from Park View, Moulton Between 10pm on Wednesday, June 12, and 8.30am on Thursday, June 13.

Police say offender/s broke the lower glass panel of a side door to gain entry and once inside carried out an untidy search, which caused internal damage in the process.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A safe containing legal documents was stolen from an office but was later found burnt out on the footpath off Darnell Way.

The commercial burglary happened in Park View, Moulton.The commercial burglary happened in Park View, Moulton.
The commercial burglary happened in Park View, Moulton.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times. They would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage which may have captured the offenders or vehicle.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000347029.