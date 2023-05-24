Rushden woman jailed for the manslaughter of her five-week-old baby boy

A woman has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for the manslaughter of her five-week-old son.

Ellie Jacobs, 19, of Moor Road, Rushden pleaded guilty to the manslaughter by unlawful act of Archie Jacobs and child cruelty at Luton Crown Court on May 9.

Today (Wednesday) at the same court, Jacobs was sentenced to five years imprisonment for manslaughter and 18 months for child cruelty, to run concurrently.

Just after 1pm on Friday, June 5, 2020, South Central Ambulance Service received a 999 call regarding the cardiac arrest of a baby at Whitfield Road in Biddlesden.

The baby, five-week-old Archie Jacobs, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination found that the cause of Archie’s death was acute paracetamol toxicity.

Archie’s mother, Ellie Jacobs, was arrested in connection with the death in October 2022 and charged with murder on October 27 last year.

Detective Chief Inspector, Will Crowther of the Major Crime Unit at Thames Valley Police, said: “This is an absolutely tragic case.

"Baby Archie died when he was only five-weeks-old.

“Ellie Jacobs has admitted causing Archie’s broken leg and foot in the days prior to his death, as well as admitting that she administered the large paracetamol overdose that caused his death.

"This has been a long investigation that has always sought to find the truth as to what happened to Baby Archie, and I am glad that during the trial Ellie Jacobs finally accepted responsibility for her dreadful actions.

“I am hoping that the fact that Ellie Jacobs has now pleaded guilty and been sentenced, it will help the rest of Archie’s family to begin to move forward following this unbearable period for them.

“I am grateful to the witnesses in this case for their evidence, and my thanks to the investigation team who have worked tirelessly to get to the truth.

