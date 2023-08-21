A Rushden fraudster has been jailed after she spent all but £10 of raised £34,000 for charity, on luxuries for herself.

Kerry Palin, had raised $68,000 AUD for victims of the Australian bushfires in 2020, but then spent it on clothes and beauty treatments.

Palin, aged 27, was living in Peterborough in January 2020 when she set up an equestrian-themed online auction on Facebook to help raise money.

Money raised was supposed to be donated to charities helping animals during the Australian wildfires. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)

More than 300 people donated goods to sell in the belief that funds raised would benefit charities helping animal victims of the fires.

PC Sam Dane of Cambridgeshire Police, said: “This was an appalling case of fraud where Palin not only deceived generous, kind-natured individuals, but deprived the wildlife victims of the wildfires of thousands of pounds in donations, which would have made a huge difference to their lives.

“Instead of helping the desperate victims of these horrific events, the money was spent on frivolous and unnecessary luxuries.

“I hope this goes to show how seriously we take these offences and I am glad justice has been done.

“I would urge anyone wanting to donate money to good causes online to be vigilant and, if in doubt, consider giving directly to the charity itself.”

People began bidding for the items and paid the money directly to Palin via her bank or PayPal accounts. They did so in good faith, believing the funds would be distributed to charities helping animals and wildlife victims of the fires.

Palin donated $5 AUD each to four different charities and sent doctored screenshots of the receipts to make it look as though more money had been paid. When donors raised their concerns, Palin would block them so they were unable to contact her.

After mounting pressure from donors and issues with her PayPal account due to the high level of funds being transferred, Palin contacted police herself and admitted to spending some of the money on luxury items, including a treadmill, hair extensions and a new rug.

Palin, of Pemberton Street, Rushden, Northamptonshire, later pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation, concealing criminal property and acquiring criminal property. She was sentenced to one year and four months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (August 11).