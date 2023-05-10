Rushden woman convicted of the manslaughter of her five-week-old baby boy

A Rushden woman has been convicted of the manslaughter of her five-week-old baby boy.

Just after 3pm on Friday, June 5 2020, South Central Ambulance Service received a 999 call regarding the cardiac arrest of a baby at Whitfield Road in Biddlesden, Buckinghamshire.

The baby, five-week-old Archie Jacobs, was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

Luton Crown Court

A post mortem found that the cause of Archie’s death was acute paracetamol toxicity.

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, Archie’s mother, Ellie Jacobs, 19, of Moor Road, Rushden was arrested in connection with the death in October 2022 and charged with murder on October 27 last year.

Yesterday (Tuesday) at Luton Crown Court, Ellie Jacobs pleaded guilty to the manslaughter by unlawful act of Archie Jacobs and child cruelty, which Thames Valley Police have accepted.

Ellie Jacobs is due to be sentenced at the same court on May 24.

Detective Chief Inspector Will Crowther of the Major Crime Unit said: “This is a very sad case, where a five-week-old boy lost his life.

“I am pleased that Ellie Jacobs finally accepted responsibility for causing Archie’s death and for the significant injuries to Archie which he received in the days leading up to his death.

