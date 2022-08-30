Rushden thug jailed after 'ferocious' attack on ex-partner

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Rushden thug has been jailed after an attack on his ex-partner which was likened to ‘something you’d seen on TV’.

Carlos Gonzalez, 21, brutally assaulted her as she enjoyed a night out with friends on December 17 last year.

He’s now been put behind bars for two years and six months after admitting assault causing actually bodily harm.

Carlos Gonzalez

Northampton Crown Court heard how his ex-partner had got into her friend’s car after leaving a pub at 10pm when Gonzalez opened the door and punched her in the face.

She fled the car to try to protect herself, first hiding in a bush and then attempting to find sanctuary in the pub. But Gonzalez assaulted her again and dragged her from the door to the roadside, causing her to lose consciousness.

The court heard how residents, upon hearing a female scream, had witnessed the defendant repeatedly punching a woman, while one described it as “a ferocious attack” and likened it to something you’d see on television.

Following the conclusion of the court case PC Abi Kennedy of Northamptonshire Police’s Domestic Abuse Team, who lead the investigation, said: “Carlos Gonzalez is a very dangerous individual.

“He publicly assaulted his ex-partner while she was enjoying an evening out with her friends, repeatedly punching her and causing her to lose consciousness, which resulted in her seeking medical attention for her injuries.

“I am pleased Gonzalez pleaded guilty, preventing the victim having to go through a trial, and although the sentence will never make up for the trauma she has been through, I hope it will help her begin to rebuild her life.

“Northamptonshire Police takes all forms of domestic abuse incredibly seriously. If you are affected by it, please have confidence in reporting it to us – we will listen, we will believe you, and we will support you throughout our investigation.”

- If you have been a victim of domestic abuse, whether recent or non-recent, please come forward by calling 101 or via the Northamptonshire Police online reporting tool at www.northants.police.uk