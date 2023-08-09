A man has been sentenced after admitting the sexual assault of a woman in Rushden.

Paul Trietline, 47, was charged with sexual assault by touching following an incident in Irchester Road on the evening of March 22 this year.

The woman told police she had been approached by an unknown man who waited for her outside a shop, before making inappropriate sexualised comments to her and grabbing hold of her arm, asking her for a hug.

When she was able to break free, he then followed her and continued to ask her for her phone number.

She was only able to walk away after she shouted at him to leave her alone.

An investigation by Northamptonshire Police saw Trietline identified from a CCTV media appeal, and after admitting approaching the woman in interview he was charged with sexual assault by touching.

Having initially denied the offence, Trietline, of Millers Close, Rushden changed his plea to guilty on a subsequent court appearance.

He was also made subject to a two-year restraining order prohibiting him from approaching the victim in any way, and banning him from being in Irchester Road, Rushden for any reason.

Trietline was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £114 and £310 costs.

Investigating officer PC Amy Lumley, of Response Wellingborough, said: “This incident saw a lone woman approached by a man she didn’t know on a dark evening who subjected her to unwanted and inappropriate sexual comments, while ignoring her obvious and increasing distress at what he was saying and doing.

“I am really glad the woman decided to report what happened to us.

"We will always take reports like this seriously and do all we can to hold those responsible to account.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and I hope this case demonstrates to would-be offenders that street harassment like this is not only morally wrong but also illegal, and we can and will take action against you.”