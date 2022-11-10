News you can trust since 1931
Rushden man Paul Butcher is wanted by police

Police are appealing for information about his whereabouts

By Stephanie Weaver
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Paul Butcher, who is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court.

The 49-year-old of Rushden failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 29, 21, after being charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously in Rushden on August 8, 2020.

Anyone who sees Butcher, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 21000361589.

