Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Paul Butcher, who is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court.

The 49-year-old of Rushden failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 29, 21, after being charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously in Rushden on August 8, 2020.

Anyone who sees Butcher, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 21000361589.