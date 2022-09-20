Rushden man imprisoned after lying about his age to have sex with a child

A Rushden man has been imprisoned for four years and seven months after lying about his age to engage in sexual activity with a child.

Travis Milton, aged 24, of Duck Street in Rushden, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, September 16 after pleading guilty to two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a child under the age of 16 and one count of breaching bail conditions.

The court heard that Milton - then aged 22 - reached out to the victim on social media, telling her that he was 17 years old and they met up to have sex after getting to know each other more online.

Travis Milton, aged 24, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, September 16.

Caroline Bray, prosecuting, said this continued until the victim found out Milton’s true age and confronted him online. Milton initially denied this but then admitted to the lie, saying his “emotions got the better of him.”

Ms Bray said: “The victim was understandably upset.”

The court heard that Milton then made attempts to emotionally blackmail his victim by telling her that he does not have parents anymore and he would kill himself if they did not get together.

Ms Bray continued: “It is quite plain that at all times the defendant knew that she was under the age of consent and he was a lot older than he had told her. There was some grooming or planning here.”

The victim, in a statement, said that the lies Milton told her about his age has left her “on edge” and with “trust issues.”

The statement said: “I find it hard to trust people now - not only romantically but with friends as well.

“I felt guilty that I did not do the right thing in reporting him but he was a grown man who lied to an underage girl.”

The victim also said in her statement that she was blamed and told it was her fault for doing it in the first place, the court heard.

Milton has two previous convictions for assault and possession of cannabis.

William Forber-Heyward, in mitigation, said that Milton is “clearly remorseful,” has a “lack of maturity” and has no relevant previous convictions.

He added: “Not a single day goes by that he does not regret what he did and he understands that it will not only affect him but the victim for the rest of their lives.”

The defence barrister described Milton’s upbringing as “troubling” and “physically abusive.” He was raised in Cyprus and his parents separated when he was very young so he did not know who his father was.

The court heard that Milton came to the UK to live with his aunt before he found his biological father and lived with him for a short time, only to lose him to sepsis when he was 16. Milton, then aged 19, received news that his mother died in a road traffic collision in Cyprus.

Mr Forber-Heyward said: “He is a young man who suffers with early signs of PTSD and has diagnoses of depression and anxiety.

“He does not seek to hide from what he did to the victim. He would like to apologise for his actions.”

His Honour Judge Mayo DL, sentencing, said: “There is no other reason that somebody would lie about their age to engage in sexual activity with someone except to make it not something they would be frightened of doing knowing that you are much older.”

Addressing Milton, Judge Mayo said: “What you did has cost both you and the victim a future of difficulty. The harm you have cost her is entirely your making. Not of her’s.

“The worrying thing is - and perhaps something you thought you could take advantage of - she found herself being blamed by some of her friends and others and that, to a certain extent, is the pain that has been inflicted on her because of what you did.”