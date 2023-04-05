News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
21 minutes ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
3 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
5 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
5 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’

Rushden man charged with sex assault

He has been charged over an incident which took place in March

By Sam Wildman
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:28 BST

A Rushden man will appear at court next month after being charged with sexual assault by touching.

Paul Trietline, 47, has been charged after an incident which took place on the evening of March 22.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police launched an investigation after a woman reported being assaulted in Irchester Road in the town.

A man has been chargedA man has been charged
A man has been charged
Most Popular

Trietline, of Millers Close, has been released on conditional bail ahead of a court appearance on April 20.