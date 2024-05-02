Rushden man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of woman in car in Irthlingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 47-year-old Rushden man has been arrested by detectives investigating a serious assault on a woman in Irthlingborough and a linked car fire in Rushden.

On Sunday, April 29, the ‘serious assault’ took place during a three-hour period inside a black Toyota RAV4 car in Diamond Way, Irthlingborough.

Police say the Toyota had travelled to Diamond Way from Mill Road, Wellingborough, at around 7.50pm that night, and returned there shortly after 11pm the same evening, where the woman escaped.

“The vehicle had travelled to the location from Mill Road, Wellingborough, at around 7.50pm that night, and returned there shortly after 11pm the same evening, where the woman was able to leave the vehicle and seek medical treatment.

“The vehicle then travelled to a layby on the A6 at Rushden, on the stretch between the roundabouts with Bedford Road and Newton Road, before reports that it was on fire were made to emergency services at around 4am.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the vehicle and any of its occupants at any of the above locations during the stated times to get in touch.”

They would especially like to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage which could help their investigation.

Call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111quoting incident number 24000249576.