Rushden drug dealer caught with cocaine, crack and heroin in his pants after community tip-off

A Rushden drug dealer was caught with class A substances worth £2,000 in his underpants after a community tip-off.

Kyle Beirne, 20, was arrested on May 4 by police who were acting on information about suspected drug dealing in the Hayden Road area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using the pretext of walking a dog he had been selling drugs from the cover of an alleyway. A stop and search found he had £1,522.10 in cash and two phones in his possession.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle Beirne

He was then arrested and a strip search in custody found 25 packets of cocaine, 43 wraps of crack cocaine and 31 of heroin – with an estimated street value of around £2,000 – in his underpants.

Beirne, of Slaters Close, admitted three counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug and one count of possession of criminal property.

He had breached a suspended sentence which was imposed in 2022 for previous offences of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month he was sentenced to a total of 30 months in a young offenders’ institution.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ali Deamer, of the force’s CID North, said: “We were able to put a stop to Kyle Beirne’s illegal activity thanks to the vigilance and community spirit of Rushden residents in making reports to us.