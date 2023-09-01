News you can trust since 1931
Rushden drug dealer caught with cocaine, crack and heroin in his pants after community tip-off

By Sam Wildman
Published 1st Sep 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 14:12 BST

A Rushden drug dealer was caught with class A substances worth £2,000 in his underpants after a community tip-off.

Kyle Beirne, 20, was arrested on May 4 by police who were acting on information about suspected drug dealing in the Hayden Road area.

Using the pretext of walking a dog he had been selling drugs from the cover of an alleyway. A stop and search found he had £1,522.10 in cash and two phones in his possession.

He was then arrested and a strip search in custody found 25 packets of cocaine, 43 wraps of crack cocaine and 31 of heroin – with an estimated street value of around £2,000 – in his underpants.

Beirne, of Slaters Close, admitted three counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug and one count of possession of criminal property.

He had breached a suspended sentence which was imposed in 2022 for previous offences of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Last month he was sentenced to a total of 30 months in a young offenders’ institution.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ali Deamer, of the force’s CID North, said: “We were able to put a stop to Kyle Beirne’s illegal activity thanks to the vigilance and community spirit of Rushden residents in making reports to us.

“Drugs cause real harm to both individuals and communities, which is why tackling drug harm is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police...I hope Beirne takes advantage of the support available during his time in prison to make better choices in the future.”