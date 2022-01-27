Rushden burglars steal 'high value' jewellery and designer bags

Two burglars fled with a haul of expensive jewellery and designer bags after smashing their way into a home in Rushden.

Police have launched an investigation and appealed for witnesses after the incident in Hayway last Friday (January 21).

The incident is believed to have taken place between 9pm and 9.30pm when two burglars smashed a rear patio door to gain access.

Police are investigating

Once inside they made an untidy search of the property before stealing high-valued jewellery items, designer bags and a quantity of cash.

A police spokesman said: "An old-style silver Vauxhall car was seen slowly driving past the address between the stated times.

"Officers investigating this burglary would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a vehicle parked or anyone acting suspiciously in the Hayway area or have been offered items of jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances.