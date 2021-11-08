Rushden burglar steals games consoles and jewellery after breaking into home
Police are appealing for information
A burglar stole games consoles and jewellery after forcing a window open at a home in Rushden.
Police have launched an appeal for information after the incident, which took place in Irchester Road between 6.10pm and 10.10pm on Friday (November 5).
Once inside the burglar stole various items stolen including jewellery, iPads, a PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.
A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident, have been offered such items for sale in unusual circumstances or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the stated times.
"Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."