Runner needed hospital treatment after dog bite incident in Daventry
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A runner was left needing hospital treatment after being bitten by a dog in Daventry.
The incident happened New Street, Daventry, next to the bus shelters on Friday (October 18) between 10pm and 11.30pm.
Police say a runner was bitten by a brown dog, believed to be a Cane Corso, and needed to go to hospital for treatment as a result.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000624603.