Runner left with puncture wound after dog jumped up and bit her in Northampton park

A runner has been left with a puncture wound after a dog bit her in a Northampton park.

The incident happened in Wootton Valley Country Park on Sunday, September 3, between 4.10pm and 4.30pm.

Police say when a woman was running along the path straight ahead from the main gate when a dog jumped up at her and bit her on the arm a number of times, causing a puncture wound.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The dog is described as a black Labrador cross Mastiff dog with a muscular build.

“The owner of the dog is described as a white woman, aged 40-49, about 5ft 4in, of a slim build, with curly shoulder length blonde/brown hair and wearing a vest top and either a skirt or shorts. She was also with a smaller dog which is described as grey in colour.”