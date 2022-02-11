RSPCA appeal for witnesses after man reportedly seen KICKING dog in Northampton

The RSPCA is appealing for witnesses after multiple reports have been made about a man kicking a dog in Northampton.

Residents from Duston reported online and to the RSPCA that they had seen a man kicking a dog in the Park Lane area at the start of this month (February).

This newspaper contacted the RSPCA for comment.

Park Lane in Duston

An RSPCA spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a report of a dog which had been kicked in the Park Lane area of Duston earlier this month.

"An officer has looked into this and we would ask if anyone with new or first hand information in relation to this incident to contact the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.”

The RSPCA case reference number is 801974.