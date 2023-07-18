Royal Mail responds to claim paedophile at Northampton branch was allegedly allowed to deliver to schools

Royal Mail has responded to claims that a now convicted paedophile was allowed to deliver post to schools in and around Northampton.

At Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday, June 20, Katy Thompson, 43, of Priory Road, Wellingborough was jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty at a hearing in April to paying for sexual services of a child.

She was also made subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and a five-year restraining order.

Following this conviction, a member of the public got in touch with this newspaper asking why Royal Mail in Crow Lane allowed Thompson to allegedly carry on working for the delivery firm until being jailed in June.

Our source, who wishes to remain anonymous, claimed Royal Mail Crow Lane delivery office had known about the allegations against Thompson for a year and she was allowed to continue delivering to schools “knowing she had been arrested in July 2022 and now put in prison for being a paedophile”.

"Royal Mail has a duty of care to protect customers, children and staff.

“I have grandchildren at a school she delivered to and I am disgusted this was allowed.

"The staff are very distressed this was kept from them, as some of them have let her be around their older children socially as well as working along side her.

"Why did they think she be allowed to do this. Surely they could have put on on a different delivery or kept her indoors working?"

This newspaper asked Royal Mail the following questions:

Was the woman in question working at Royal Mail in Crow Lane between July 2022 and June 2023?

Was Royal Mail aware of the paedophilia charges brought against the woman in question?

Was this woman allowed to deliver post to schools and other environments involving young people any time between July 2022 and June 2023?

In response, a Royal Mail spokesman said: “There is no place for employees who commit such offences within Royal Mail.