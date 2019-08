A man has been jailed for three years over theft and attempted robbery offences at two Rothwell shops.

Ross Kelly, 31, of Gordon Street, Rothwell, was charged with the theft of a till drawer from a store in Market Hill on June 26, and the attempted robbery of a store in Kettering Road on June 25.

He appeared at Northampton Crown Court on July 25 and was jailed for 32 months for the attempted robbery charge, and four months for the theft charge, to be served consecutively.