Rogue landscaper who conned more than £40,000 from Northamptonshire victims jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A rogue trader, who offered landscaping services in West Northamptonshire but conned more than £40,000 from his victims, has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Welch, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on November 13 for sentencing, after previously pleading guilty to seven counts of being a trader engaged in commercial practice, which was misleading and one count of being a trader knowingly or recklessly engaged in a commercial practice, which contravened the requirements of professional diligence.

The 39-year-old conned victims in West Northamptonshire out of more than £40,000 between December 2022 and January this year. West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) say complaints were made by members of the public who had contracted Welch and paid in advance for landscaping work that was either never started or left incomplete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to WNC, Welch had previously received a caution for similar offences.

Northampton Crown Court.

The council adds that the court was told that Welch’s actions had caused “significant harm” to his victims and that Welch was described by the recorder as a "rogue builder whose deliberate actions resulted in considerable distress and financial hardship for his clients”.

Councillor Matt Golby, WNC’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services said: "We are pleased to see that the court has taken firm action to ensure that Welch faces the appropriate penalties for his actions. We hope this will provide some measure of justice for those involved, and send a clear message to others who may consider engaging in similar behaviour.”

Welch, of Great Western Drive, Didcot, Oxfordshire, was sentenced to eight months in prison, and disqualified from acting as a company director for five years.