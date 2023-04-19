News you can trust since 1931
Rock thrown at car travelling on the A45 near Earls Barton

Three males were seen on the footbridge at the time of the incident

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 19th Apr 2023, 17:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 17:05 BST

Police are appealing for information after a rock was thrown at a car on the A45.

The incident happened between 12.20pm and 12.34pm on Thursday, April 13, when the victim was driving on the A45 and passed beneath the footbridge near the Earls Barton slip road.

A police spokesman said: “Three unknown males were seen on the footbridge and one of them is believed to have thrown a small rock at the car, a Honda SRV, cracking the windscreen.

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
"No-one was injured in the incident.

"The suspects are described as three white males aged in their later teens, wearing grey clothing.”

Anyone with information about the incident, including any relevant dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000222136.