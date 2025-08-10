Robert Brown murder: Northampton man, 32, arrested in connection of death as investigation reaches day ten

Police were called by the East Midlands Ambulance Service at about 6.30am on Friday, August 1, when Robert, aged 57, was found fatally injured on a bench on the towpath behind Auctioneers Court, and a murder investigation was launched.

A third man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Robert Brown in Northampton.

The 32-year-old from Northampton, was arrested by officers this morning, Sunday, August 10.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone who may have been in the area overnight from Thursday, July 31 to Friday, August 1, or who may have any information about what happened.

A 38-year-old man arrested in connection with Robert’s murder on Wednesday, August 6, has been released on police bail pending further investigation.

A 41-year-old man arrested in connection with Robert’s murder on Friday, August 8, has been released on police bail pending further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or via an online public portal at www.mipp.police.uk/

Information can also be shared with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Please quote incident number 25000450267 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.