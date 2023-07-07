Robber stole money from man’s pocket before threatening him in Northampton

A man in his 20s was robbed in Northampton after someone took money from his pocket and threatened him with violence.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “The incident occurred between 7pm and 7.20pm Wednesday, July 5, as the man walked along Allen Road, near to its junction with Wellingborough Road. The suspect approached him from behind and took money from his pocket before threatening him with violence when challenged.

“Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Allen Road, Northampton

“Please quote incident number 23000414528 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said.