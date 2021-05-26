Robber snatched £200 from pensioner's purse outside Northampton supermarket
Detectives post CCTV clue to bearded man who could hold relevant information
Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a pensioner had £200 snatched outside a Northampton supermarket.
Officers believe the bearded male, pictured outside Barry Road Co-op, could hold information relevant to their investigation.
A spokesman said: "An 80-year-old woman was outside the Co-op store when she had around £200 stolen from her purse.
"We are keen to identify and locate the man pictured as part of our investigation.
"Anyone who recognises him, or anyone with information about the theft — which occurred between 7pm and 7.15pm on Thursday, April 15, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 using incident number 21000206691, or contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111."