Robber snatched £200 from pensioner's purse outside Northampton supermarket

Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a pensioner had £200 snatched outside a Northampton supermarket.

Officers believe the bearded male, pictured outside Barry Road Co-op, could hold information relevant to their investigation.

A spokesman said: "An 80-year-old woman was outside the Co-op store when she had around £200 stolen from her purse.

Police have released this image of a man they want to speak to

"We are keen to identify and locate the man pictured as part of our investigation.