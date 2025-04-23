Ring stolen off victim's finger by three masked men in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ring was stolen from a victim’s finger by three masked men, during a robbery in Northampton.

The incident happened in Blackthorn Road, Northampton, on Monday, April 14, at about 12.05pm.

Police say a man was attacked by three other men wearing face coverings who stole a ring off his finger before making off.

Officers are now appealing for information. Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000215491.