Ring stolen off victim's finger by three masked men in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 14:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A ring was stolen from a victim’s finger by three masked men, during a robbery in Northampton.

The incident happened in Blackthorn Road, Northampton, on Monday, April 14, at about 12.05pm.

Police say a man was attacked by three other men wearing face coverings who stole a ring off his finger before making off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are now appealing for information. Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000215491.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice