Ring stolen by thieves from Northampton home on Christmas Day

The incident happened between 9.30pm and 10pm

By Carly Odell
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 2:02pm

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a Christmas Day burglary.

The incident happened in Valentine Way, Great Billing on Christmas Day evening. A ring, as well as other items, were stolen

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The incident happened on Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25, 2022), between 9.30pm and 10pm, when the unknown offender/s entered the property and stole items, including a ring.”

This ring was stolen from Valentine Way, Northampton on Christmas Day.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 22000752348.